NZ On Air invests in New Zealanders’ stories and songs

A government media funding agency - we invest in diverse local television, radio, music and digital media for New Zealand audiences.

TV showcase · September 2015

The Moe Show

A pre-school puppet series that allows the youngest New Zealanders to hear our languages and accents and see our people and places on television.

Television

Putting New Zealanders in the picture — our stories and people on television

We invest more than $80 million a year in local television programmes on mainstream free-to-air channels and in multi-platform regional media. It's so that you can see more, and a wider variety of, local content.

Showcase
What we fund
Apply for funding
What’s on the box?
Resources for Producers
Latest funding

Radio

Bringing an extensive range of New Zealand voices to the airwaves

Our funding of Public radio, Access radio, Pacific radio and spoken radio programmes for multiple platforms ensures a voice for all New Zealanders on the airwaves. Supporting Community broadcasting is an important part of our overall strategy.

Showcase
What we fund
Apply for funding
Latest funding

Music

Championing New Zealand music — on radio, on television, and online

Our music mission is to get more New Zealand music on radio, online, on any platform where the audience is.

Showcase
New Music Funding
Music Video Logo Files
Promotion
Sound advice
Latest funding

Digital

Digital media content reaching audiences wherever they are

Digital technologies provide new opportunities for viewing and sharing content. We support diverse projects and fund platforms to support content discovery.

Showcase
What we fund
Apply for funding
Latest funding

News

See all news ›

19th December 2016

NZ On Air confirms new platform neutral funding strategy

NZ On Air will adopt a new single strategy and single media fund from July 1 2017, after receiving overwhelming support for the new approach from stakeholders.

Continue ›

13th December 2016

New stories on screen for audiences of all ages and interests

A new children’s drama series, a family feature film, and a returning favourite series are set to bring more diverse stories to local TV screens.

Continue ›

12th December 2016

New platforms provide new media content options

Six new online and interactive documentaries will cover a broad range of NZ culture and issues on a range of a platforms. The projects were selected from a particularly competitive field.

Continue ›

Subscribe

Subscribe to our newsletter

Keep up to date with our regular newsletter featuring news from NZ On Air and the industry.