A government media funding agency - we invest in diverse local television, radio, music and digital media for New Zealand audiences.
TV showcase · September 2015
A pre-school puppet series that allows the youngest New Zealanders to hear our languages and accents and see our people and places on television.
We invest more than $80 million a year in local television programmes on mainstream free-to-air channels and in multi-platform regional media. It's so that you can see more, and a wider variety of, local content.
Our funding of Public radio, Access radio, Pacific radio and spoken radio programmes for multiple platforms ensures a voice for all New Zealanders on the airwaves. Supporting Community broadcasting is an important part of our overall strategy.
Our music mission is to get more New Zealand music on radio, online, on any platform where the audience is.
Digital technologies provide new opportunities for viewing and sharing content. We support diverse projects and fund platforms to support content discovery.
NZ On Air will adopt a new single strategy and single media fund from July 1 2017, after receiving overwhelming support for the new approach from stakeholders.
A new children’s drama series, a family feature film, and a returning favourite series are set to bring more diverse stories to local TV screens.
Six new online and interactive documentaries will cover a broad range of NZ culture and issues on a range of a platforms. The projects were selected from a particularly competitive field.
